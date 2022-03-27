Suhana Khan shares Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan pic with 8 pack abs: ‘Uhhh my dad is 56’ | Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was all praises for him after seeing his physical transformation for Pathaan. Suhana Khan took to her Instagram account on Saturday to post a picture of Shah Rukh’s chiseled physique that was originally shared by him, and captioned it, “Uhhh my dad is 56…we are not allowed excuses. #pathaan.” Gauri Khan had also shared the picture on her Instagram account, writing about her husband, “Loving the Pathaan vibe.” Also read: Shah Rukh’s drastic physical transformation seen in leaked pictures from Pathaan

