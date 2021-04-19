ENTERTAINMENT

Suhana Khan showed glamorous style in black short dress, shared photos with friend

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

The King of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is counted amongst Bollywood’s most talked about star youngsters. He could not have made an entry in movies, however his fan following on social media is at least a celebrity. On the similar time, Suhana can be seen sharing her attention-grabbing photos on the day to stay within the dialogue amongst her followers. Just lately, Suhana has as soon as once more hit the Web for some comparable causes. She confirmed off a glamorous fashion in a black quick gown.

Really, Suhana Khan has shared photos with a good friend of hers in Story on Instagram account. In these photographs, Suhana Khan is seen sporting a black gown and black jacket. Whereas sharing a photograph with this good friend, Suhana has mentioned that she was lacking her good friend. Whereas Suhana seems glamorous in a black outfit, her mates in pink tops and blue denims additionally look nothing much less.

As a lot as Suhana Khan stays away from the lime mild, the followers stay excited to learn about them. That is the rationale that any image of him goes viral on social media. On the similar time, seeing Suhana’s Instagram account, it’s recognized that she is sort of social, Suhana is seen sharing photographs along with her mates on the day. On the similar time, Ananya Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor are amongst Suhana’s particular mates.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
30
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
30
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
26
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
26
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
25
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
24
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
24
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
23
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top