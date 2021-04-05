Suhana Khan stuns netizens with her glamourous look in her latest pic; BFF Navya Naveli Nanda reacts – Times of India » todayssnews

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri khan ’s daughter, Suhana khan is undoubtfully a star in the making. While she is currently completing her studies in the US, she has already made become a social media sensation.

Talking about it, the starlet has recently taken to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of her gorgeous pictures that prove her love for everything black. In the pictures, Suhana is seen donning a black blouse. She finished off her look with dewy makeup, nude lips, kohl-rimmed eyes that perfectly complimented her golden accessories and neatly tied back hair as she posed on the dinner table.

Letting the picture speak for itself, Suhana skipped a caption and wrote, “💅🏽.” Have a look:

While netizens continue to shower love upon the star kid, it’s Suhana’s close friend and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda who is stealing the spotlight in the comment section as she wrote, “Ooooooo” seemingly in praise of her.

Suhana is currently in New York City where she is back attending her college. She has been avidly sharing glimpses of her life in the US with her friends on social media.

Last year, she sent her fans into a frenzy after she made her Instagram profile public during the nationwide lockdown in India.