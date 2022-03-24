LATEST

Suites, seats catch fire at Denver Broncos’ Empower Field at Mile High

England, Colo. — Generating a thick, dark smoke plume seen over downtown Denver on Thursday afternoon, a fire engulfed a section of club level on the east side of Empower Field at Mile High, which is home to the NFL Broncos.

Department officials said in a news conference that the Denver Fire Department responded at around 2:15 p.m. MDT to a fire that broke out in a construction area in that part of the stadium. The fire was brought under control by around 2:45 pm

About 75 firefighters were in the stadium, a second alarm was called before the fire was completely extinguished. Investigators did not say what caused the fire.

The stadium was under tour at the time, and the group – as well as the staff working in that part of the stadium – were fired…

