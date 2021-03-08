Sujalam Suphalam Water Supply Campaign in Gujarat 2021 for water conservation

Sujalam Suphalaam Strait Campaign: Gujarat State Government has asked Water Resources Department to work 4th phase of Sujalam Suphalam Water Scheme from 1 April to 31 May 2021. Under this scheme, Govt. Performs various tasks such as deepening of lakes, repair and repair of existing water bodies, cleaning of water canals, repair and maintenance, cleaning of rivers, ponds and others, regenerating the river. In this article, we will tell you about the complete details of Sujalam Suphalam Water Harvesting Scheme.

Sujalam Suphalaam water harvesting campaign started

On the 58th Foundation Day (1 May 2018) of Gujarat, CM Vijay Rupani launched the Sujalam Suflam Water Campaign for water conservation. Government of Gujarat The campaign was started from Ankleshwar Tehsil in Bharuch district. Under this campaign, the government’s main focus was on creating an additional capacity of 11000 lakh square feet of rainwater storage. In addition, about 13,000 ponds and check dams had to be deepened with the restoration of traditional water resources.

Progress of Sujalam Suphalaam Strait Campaign till 2021

Here is the progress report of Sujalam Suphalam Water Harvesting Scheme till FY 2021: –

Since the introduction of SSWY in 2018, 16,170 lakes have been cleaned and deepened.

In addition, 8,107 check-dams and 462 reservoirs have been de-silting.

Repair work of 2,239 check-dams has been done.

Construction of 568 new lakes and 1,079 new check-dams has also been completed in the last three years.

As a result of these works, the state’s water harvesting capacity has increased by 42,064 lakh cubic feet in the last three years, the Gujarat government has claimed.

Need for Sujalam Suphalaam Strait Campaign

Water is an essential resource for the overall development of the state. Government. It has now been realized and is constantly making efforts in the direction of water conservation. CM Vijay Rupani himself introduced a JCB machine to dig up the soil for the construction of the pond in Kosmadi village, marking the official launch of the Sujalam Suflam Jal Yojana in 2018. Restoring all traditional water sources The state’s economy. Apart from this, this campaign will also provide employment opportunities to the people to earn a living.

Salient Features of Sujalam Suphalam Water Scheme

Important features and salient features of this water conservation campaign during its introduction in 2018 years were as follows: –

Under this Sujalam Suphalam water harvesting scheme, traditional water resources were to be conserved and about 13,000 ponds and check dams were deepened.

This Sujalam Suphalam Water Scheme targeted to create an additional 11,000 lakh square feet of rainwater storage capacity.

For the Sujalam Suphalam reservoir campaign, more than 4000 JCB Hitachi machines were to be used for soil excavation.

Additionally, about 8000 more tractors and dumpers were also to be used for this purpose.

All the fertile soil that came as a result of deepening of ponds and check dams was to be given to the general public without a penny of royalty.

The primary focus of this campaign was to revive 32 rivers of length of 340 km in 30 districts of Gujarat.

The goal of constructing a small pond in Kosmadi of about 27 hectares was to solve the water problem of about 25 villages.

The length of the canals is approx. In this water conservation campaign, 5400 km and small water channels of about 580 km length were to be cleaned.

In addition, the government. About 10,750 water conservation and conservation works were carried out under the MNREGA scheme.

Gujarat Sujalam Suphalaam Strait Campaign

CM launched various other programs like Kabirwad Development Project (about 40 crores), Mukhyamantri Apprentice Scheme. 4500 per month stipend (about 300 crores) and BPL subsidized PNG families With this water conservation plan.

Source / reference link: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/ahmedabad/fourth-phase-of-sujalam-sufalam-yojana-from-april-1/articleshow/81356618.cms

