Sukumar directs his team about Pushpa’s teaser acts

Sukumar directs his team about Pushpa's teaser acts
Sukumar directs his team about Pushpa’s teaser acts

Tender The creative director is working for Project Pushpa which has a stylish star Allu Arjun In the lead role. The project is going to release on August 13. The film’s regular shooting is currently taking place at a fast pace.

Already the film has completed two major shows in Maredumilli and one in Kerala. The team is back in town.

There are reports that Pushpa’s teaser will be out on April 8 to mark the birthday of stylish star Allu Arjun. It is said that the teaser work has started. Sukumar has instructed his team to go for the 3-4 teaser cut and Sukumar and Allu Arjun are to finalize the final cut by the end of this month.

Rashmika Mandana is the female lead of this project. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of the film.

