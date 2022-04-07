sule: Kuch toh log kahenge: Shashi Tharoor reacts to viral video of him in conversation with Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha | India News

Some people will say, it is the work of the people, leave it saying that Raina should not go anywhere in useless things, some people will say, people…

NEW DELHI: Soon after a video of Shashi Tharoor in conversation with NCP’s Supriya Sule during Lok Sabha proceedings went viral, the Congress MP on Thursday reacted to it.He took to Twitter and said that Sule was asking him a policy question and he leaned over to hear her as she was speaking softly so as not to disturb the debate.In another tweet, he also posted lyrics of a popular song from Rajesh Khanna-Sharmila Tagore starrer ‘Amar Prem’ — ‘Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna’, and tagged Sule.