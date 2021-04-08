Sulthan And Wild Dog Movie OTT Release Dates And Satellite Rights Announced – Tech Kashif

LATEST

Sulthan and Wild Dog Movie OTT Release Dates and Satellite Rights Announced
Sulthan and Wild Dog Movie: Are you, like many others, waiting for the OTT broadcast date of Wild dog and Sulthan? Then this article is exclusively for you. Here we tried to update the release dates in OTT along with other related information.

Contents hide
1 Upcoming release date of the films on the OTT
2 THERE On Air Date of the wild dog
3 Sulthan OTT On Air Date

Upcoming release date of the films on the OTT

Both the Wild Dog and Sulthan films come from the thriller genre.

These films will be in theaters on the same date, namely April 2, 2021. However, a significant part of the public prefers to watch the film on the OTT platforms such as Zee5, Netflix, etc. In view of their wishes, we have a attempt to update Wild Dog and Sulthan’s broadcast dates. Below you will find all the necessary details regarding the release date.

THERE On Air Date of the wild dog

Wild dog is an upcoming thriller movie written and directed by debuting director Ashishor Solomon. The film stars popular actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Saiyami Kher and Dia Mirza in the lead roles.

The movie about the course of the covid 19 pandemics would be released on Netflix. But after the pandemic due to 100% opening of cinemas, the filmmakers have changed their minds. So on April 2, the film will hit theaters.

The digital rights to release the film on OTTs are with Netflix, the date of which has not yet been confirmed. The makers will soon decide that.

Sulthan OTT On Air Date

Popular directed Bakkiyaraj Kannan is directing the upcoming movie Sulthan. This film will be released in two languages: in Tamil and Telugu, on April 2, 2021. Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna will star in the film.

  1. The digital rights of the OTT release will be transferred to Hotstar and the satellite rights will be transferred to Vijay TV.

However, as the pandemic is over, the question is whether Hotstar still owns the OTT rights or not.

Soon we will update the release date. Until then, keep an eye on us.

