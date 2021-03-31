Sulthan Cast, Trailer, Date, Wiki, Review, and Where to watch

Sulthan is an upcoming Indian Tamil movie, releasing on 2 April 2021. The lead cast of the movie includes Karthi, Rashmika Mandanna. The movie will be released in theaters only, distributed by Dream Warrior Pictures and Distributors. The movie is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. S. R. Prakash Babu and some others are the producers of the movie. Vivek-Mervin gives the music of the movie. The film had its premiere on 2 April 2021.
Sulthan Wiki and Crew
|Name
|Sulthan
|Director
|Bakkiyaraj Kannan
|Producer
|S. R. Prakash Babu
S. R. Prabhu
|Written by/Story
|Bakkiyaraj Kannan
|Screenplay
|Chandra Sekhar Yeleti
|Production Company
|Dream Warrior Pictures
|Lead Cast
|Karthi
Rashmika Mandanna
|Genre
|Thriller
|Music
|Vivek-mervin
|Country
|Indian
|Editor
|Ruben
|Cinematography
|Sathyan Sooryan
|Releasing Date
|2 April 2021
|Language
|Tamil
|Releasing Platform
|Local Theaters
Sulthan Trailer
Trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.5 mint trailer. Editor of the trailer and movie must worked hard to give us the glimpse of this upcoming interested movie.
Sulthan Cast and Details
Karthi: Sulthan Jr
Rashmika Mandanna: Rukmani
Napoleon: Sulthan Jr’s Father
Lal: Sulthan Sr.
Yogi Babu: Brush Madaiyan Bob Aka Babu
Sathish: Mokka Joke Sakthi
Hareesh Peradi
Ramachandra Raju
Nawab Shah |
Arjai
Singampuli
Sendrayan
Sharath Kumar
M. Kamaraj
M.S.Bhaskar
Where to watch Sulthan?
This will be a theatrical release, fans can watch the movie in nearby theaters.