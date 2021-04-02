Sulthan Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Movierulz – The Miracle Time

ENTERTAINMENT

Sulthan Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Movierulz

Sulthan Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Movierulz - The Bulletin Time
Sulthan


Sulthan Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Movierulz

The film Sulthan has been recently illegally leaked by the Indian torrent website Movierulz, and they have spread it. Now the film Sulthan is available on almost all Indian torrent websites and telegram channels.

The film Sulthan is available in medium print on the illegal website Movierulz. There is a massive collection of Tamil movies and web series on Movierulz.

Most of the Tamil movies and web series are available in high print with various file sizes such as 300MB, 600MB, 800MB, 1 GB, etc. Let’s get the complete details about the Tamil film Sulthan.

Sulthan Full Movie Download:

Sulthan is a Tamil movie that contains action and a thriller. Sathyan Sooryan did the cinematography, and Ruben completed the editing of the film Sulthan. The film Sulthan was released in both Tamil and Telugu languages.

The film Sulthan was made under Dream Warrior Pictures. The film Sulthan was directed and written by Bakkiyaraj Kannan.

S. R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu produced it. Yuvan Shankar Raja gave the background score, and Vivek-Mervin gave the songs in the film Sulthan.

The film Sulthan consists of three songs titled Jai Sulthan, Yaaraiyum Ivlo Azhanga, and Eppadi Iruntha Naanga. Viveka gave the lyrics of all three songs.

The album was released on 24th March 2021, and it is labeled under Dream Warrior Pictures. The album is in the Tamil language, and the length of the album is 13:37 minutes.

The film Sulthan was released on 2nd April 2021, and the length of the film is 149 minutes. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Sulthan.

The cast and characters of the film Sulthan include Karthi as Sulthan Jr, Rashmika Mandanna as Rukmani, Napoleon as Sulthan Jr’s Father, Lal as Mansoor, Arjai, Yogi Babu as Bob – Babu, Ramachandra Raju, Sathish as Mokka Joke Sakthi, Hareesh Peradi as Police Commissioner, Nawab Shah, and Singampuli as Sulthan’s Uncle.

