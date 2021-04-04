Sulthan Movie (2021) Leaked Online On Tamilrockers For Free Download – Tech Kashif

LATEST

Sulthan Movie (2021) Leaked Online on Tamilrockers for Free Download

Sulthan Movie (2021) Leaked Online on Tamilrockers for Free Download: Sulthan is a most-awaited romantic motion movie written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame. The movie options Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna within the lead roles. It is produced by SR Prakash Babu – SR Prabhu beneath Dream Warrior Pictures banner. The musical duo Vivek-Mervin composes the songs whereas Yuvan Shankar Raja scores the background music.

The film hits the theatres on 02 April 2021 (Friday) in each Tamil and Telugu languages. The makers of film are glad concerning the response from the viewers. The story revolves round a peace-loving man, tries to handle 100 thugs!

The Sulthan staff is additional planning to take the film to OTT platforms. Meanwhile, the movie falls into piracy because it was leaked on many torrent web sites like Tamilrockers, 1TamilMV.win, Jio Rockers, and extra. It is not any shock that the most recent movies and sequence are fell into the fingers of pirated web sites. Despite the leaks, good movies all the time welcomed by the sound of the viewers and followers. Watching a film in a theatre is a cultural course of, don’t make it fade away.

Sulthan Movie 2021 Full Details

Movie Name: Sulthan
Genre: Romantic Action Drama
Cast: Karthi, RashmikaMandanna, Napoleon, Lal, Yogi Babu
Directed by: Bakkiyaraj Kannan
Production House: Dream Warrior Pictures
Producers: S R Prakash Babu, S R Prabhu
DOP: Sathyan Sooryan
Music: Vivek mervin

