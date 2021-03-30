Sulthan Movie Download Leaked On Movierulz – TollywoodBuzz

LATEST

Sulthan Movie Download

Sulthan Movie Download: Sulthan Movie Release Date and Time is highly anticipated by most of the fans and they have been curiously wanting to know when is the Sulthan Movie Release Date. We have updated all the information we have gathered about the Sulthan Movie here.

Kaarthi is coming with yet another interesting action movie which is Sulthan. It is an upcoming Tamil Movie and the movie is also releasing in telugu dubbed version as well. The movie is releasing in theatres on April 2nd, 2021, and the movie is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and produced by S.R.Prakash Babu and S.R.Prabhu.

Sulthan (2021) (Telugu)

Movie Name

Sulthan (2021)
Genre Family/ Drama
Language Tamil and Telugu
Release Date April 02, 2021
Director Bakkiyaraj Kannan
Producer SR Prakash Babu, SR Prabhu
Lead Actors Karthi, Rashmika Mandanna and others
Editor Ruben
Photography Sathyan Sooryan
Music Vivek mervin
Production House Dream Warrior Pictures
Distribution
Movie Rating 4/5

Recently the trailer of the movie has been released, and it is quite excellent. Kaarthi looks quite excellent in the movie, Rashmika Mandanna is making debut with this movie in the Tamil Industry. The chemistry between the actors look excellent and Rashmika looks like she is comfortable in any language. The camera work is done by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Ruben.

Sulthan Movie Download Leaked on Movierulz

Recently, The rumor spread wildly, that the movie was leaked on the piracy websites. As the release of the movie is just a few days away and the movie leaking on the notorious piracy website Movierulz can make the producers and distributors quite worried about their money. In many events, The actors, Producers, distributors and many other have requested the audience not to support this piracy websites. Even though the websites are blocked by the government, They keep on popping up online with a new URL.

Even the users are up to the task for downloading the latest movie which is leaked. But users don’t know that they are messing with the wrong things here, By engaging with these websites. The users are not only bringing loss to the producers and the distributors but also for themselves as well.

As these piracy websites are a source for many not so secure third party links and pop up ads. They can steal your data and use them for their own use, They can also damage your device as well. So it is highly recommended to stay away from those websites. As you all know that Movierulz is one of the famous and notorious piracy websites out there

Piracy is a huge crime and it is punishable as per the Indian government act. So we request our followers and readers to not to support Piracy and watch Sulthan an excellent action drama   movie in nearby theatres. There is no official news about the OTT release and Digital Rights yet.

So these are all the details of the movie Sulthan, We will get back to you with more info regarding the movie’s review and other details soon.

FAQ

1. When is the Sulthan Movie Release Date?

The Sulthan movie is all set to come out on 02nd April, 2021.

2. Who are the lead actors of the Sulthan movie?

The lead actors of the Sulthan movie are Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna.

3. Who is the director of the Sulthan movie?

Bakkiyaraj Kannan is the director of the Sulthan Movie.

