Sulthan Telugu-Tamil Version streaming on OTT Hotstar and AHA Video

Good news for all the movie lovers who are eagerly waiting for Sulthan movie to be released on the OTT platform. It is a Tamil movie that will be available in the Telugu language for its fans. It means we will watch the movie in two languages Tamil and Telugu. After the movie was released, it got a positive response from the audience. The movie is coming on the most prominent and trending app Aha Video which mainly introduces brand new and interesting movies to entertain its users. The movie will be stream on April 30, 2021, on the Aha Video.

The movie is helmed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and produced by S. R. Prabhu and S. R. Prakash Babu under the production banner Dream Warrior Pictures. The movie is written by Arul Kumar Rajasekaran and Hariharasuthan. The screenplay and cinematography are done by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and Sathyon Sooryan. The singer of the movie is Vivek-Mervin with the background score Yuvan Shankar Raja. The editor of the film is Ruben. The movie starring Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna with many other talented actors who have given exceptional performances in the movie.

Star Cast Name of “Sulthan”

If we talk about the story, it revolves around a boy named Sulthan who has no mother and spent his childhood with a group of criminals. His father is a criminal and has a gang of 100 people. Sulthan loves these 100 men as his brothers but didn’t like their violence. After the death of his father, the responsibilities fall on him to look after them. Sulthan decides to make them a good person. In the further story, Sulthan falls in love with a girl named Rukmani and his life turns then. The story of the movie is very special and interesting at the same time. The movie is filled with lots of beautiful and heart-touching scenes.

When the makers had released the trailer of the movie, the trailer has got 15 million views and thousands of likes. The trailer has received an immense response from the viewers. The audience also appreciates the work of the cast and praises them for commendable work in the movie. This time, the movie is scheduled to be released on the Aha Video on 30 April 2021. You can watch the movie on Aha after buying the subscription to the app. Stay tuned with us for more updates.