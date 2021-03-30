Suman and Shravan’s reunion: Ek Duje Ek Vaaste – Tellyexpress

Ek duje ke vaste 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on TellyExpress.com

Currently, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 is showing the cute and romantic moments and not only between Suman and Shravan but also Kanchan and Bunty. In addition to Suman and Shravan another couple has also been seen romancing and spending qualitative time. Viewers are liking the cute chemistry between Kanchan and Bunty and the way their love story is being framed. The new love story has also started in between Avni and Ayaan. Though they are work partners too. They share lot of cute moments, the main question will still remain if the family and especially Shravan will accept Ayaan. In the current track, Suman comes home. They all will start Avni’s wedding preparations.

Kavita will ask Shravan to bring the gift boxes. He will stumble, Suman will help him. Later, Kavita will help Shravan understand that he needs to talk to Suman. Here, Bunty and Kanchan discuss how Bunty got a promotion and now he has applied for house loan too. They become happy thinking their marriage will happen soon. Here, Avni gets rokafied, Suman and Shravan are praised a lot. After the ceremonies Suman leaves for Tiwari, but before that she asks Shravan why he thought that she will not come. Shravan says it is so because I thought you will avoid seeing me or coming near me so that’s why. Suman gets a call and they leave.

In the upcoming episodes, Suman and Shravan will get lots of flashbacks from thier pre wedding days. Suman will get a love letter of Shravan. Here, Shravan will call Suman for some work. They will run emotionally towards each other. What has fate decided for Bunty and Kanchan? Here, on the other side, What will Avni do now. Will Shravan accept Ayaan? Will Suman be able to fix it? Suman will Is this the sign of another major twist? How will Suman react to this surprise? What is in store for the couple? What will be Kanchan’s reaction to Bunty’s changed reaction? Will Bunty and Kanchan be a couple? What will happen next? Will Suman consider Shravan’s request? Is a big drift coming up for the couple? With this career related professional conflict between this beautiful couple, what is in store for them? What is in sgore for Bunty and Kanchan? Will Tiwaris accept Bunty? Keep following this space for more interesting twists and turns of your favourite show.