Sumer Singh Case Files: Girlfriends Web Series All Episodes Released On Voot Review, Cast, Storyline!

Voot Select brings a whole new series “Sumer Singh Case Files” it is gonna be jammed up with a mystery. It is coming up with the show Girlfriend which consists of romance, crime, and mystery.

The cast of the “Sumer Singh Case Files”:-

Rannvijaya is gonna appear in the role of ACP Summer Sing. And there are more names that are gonna be seen in the supporting role are Karishma Sharma, Priyanka Purohit, Aditya Arya, and Elisha Mayor.

Release date and streaming platform of Sumer Singh Cae Files:-

The webs series is scheduled to be released on 31st March 2021. The series is releasing on the OTT Platform Voot App.

Let’s know about the first edition of the Sumer Singh Case Files:-

Girlfriend a movie that consists of the honesty and diligence of the renowned police officer ACP Sumer Singh. Who later shifted to the capital of the country Delhi with a motive of finding strong evidence and providing justice to the innocent ones. He leaps into the romance and some fake cops. And to get the prooves he associated with the girlfriend.

Know more about Rannvijay Singha:-

He is known for his appearance in the MTV roadies. He wons the reality show for which people are crazy to become the part. After winning the show he was seen as the leader in the same show. And then he got several opportunities which give a raising curve to his career. Later he is also seen as the judge of Shortcut to hell and Real Roadies Hero. And he did the film “Toss” in the year 2009. In the year 2020, he has been played the role of Siddarth Sinha in the web series “Mismatched”. which was telecasted on OTT Platform Netflix.

Review of the web series Summer Singh Case Files:-

As per the reviews from the audience, the series has been disappointed the viewers. Throughout the series, Rannviyay seems confused and stuck between a lover and the police. The story is based on intriguing crime, such as drug addicts, trolling, burglaries and etc. The thriller is missing the real fun and excitement which a mystery drama must-have.

Thus the thriller disappoints the audience.