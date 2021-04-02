Sumer Singh Case Files: Girlfriends Web Series Review Voot Featuring Rannvijay Singha







Recently Voot Select has launched a brand new edition of a show that is fully loaded with thrill and mysterious things in a concept that will force you to think. Here we are talking about Ranvijay Singha’s latest Sumer Singh Case Files: Girlfriends. In this show, you will see a whirlpool of romance, crime and mystery. Well, you all must be in the swim that there is already a show of Sumer Singh Case Files “Kaushiki” and that show got much love from the audience and this time the franchise is back with another hit.

The show has appeared on the screen last month and viewers are bent on watching this to get this thrill in their cells and mind. To know more about the last show of this franchise you can check our other article in which we revealed to complete story of Kaushiki. If we talk about the latest show Girlfriends so in this you will see the honesty and struggle of a well-known cop ACP Sumer Singh who migrates to the city of hearts Delhi, having a motivation of finding some strong evidence so that he can provide justice to all the innocent who has been stuck in the false allegation. Well, you will see some romance and fights with come fake cops as usual.

If we talk about the star cast so in the latest show of Sumer Singh Case Files we will see one of the most amazing artists and the well-known face of Television who is commonly known from the set of MTV Roadies Ranvijay Singha As ACP Sumer Singh along with Karishma Sharma. Priyanka Purohit, Aditi Arya and Elisha Mayor. No doubt that the show is a hit as we have Ranvijay in this.

As everyone wants a concept and a complete uncut story that has no restrictions. In this era when everyone loves to watch the kind of shows that are uncut and you can watch just by putting earphones to your ear and enjoy wherever you are no matter what is weather and where are you all you have to keep is just a subscription to watch. Let’s see how far the movie will go and how much love will Girlfriends get. Till then stay tuned to get all the latest updates on the show.