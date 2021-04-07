LATEST

Sumit Nagal Crashes Out In Opening Round With Hard-fought Loss – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
Sumit Nagal Crashes Out In Opening Round With Hard-fought Loss - Tech Kashif

India’s highest-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal lost in the opening round of the ATP 250 Sardegna Open to Slovakian qualifier Jozef Kovalik 6-3, 1-6, 3-6 in Cagliari, Italy on Tuesday. Nagal collected 12 ATP points for qualifying into the main round.

It was a disappointing outing for the Haryana player after a good show in the two qualifying matches, which saw him enter the main draw full of confidence.

The 136th-ranked Indian had crushed Frenchman Maxime Janvier 6-2, 6-1 in the second round of qualifiers to set up an opening-round clash with the 28-year-old Slovakian Josef Kovalik, ranked 124th on the ATP.

Nagal was expecting to carry forward the form he displayed at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires last month where he scalped the world No. 22 Cristian Garin of Chile — his maiden win over a top-25 player — to enter the quarter-finals.

He had eventually lost to Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the fifth seed from Spain, in three sets in Buenos Aires.

Over the last couple of years, Nagal has been aiming to consistently play more ATP 250, 500 and bigger tournaments to improve his singles ranking and enter the top-100 club. His performance has kept on improving ever since he won his maiden Challenger title in 2017, but Tuesday’s loss to a fellow qualifier came as a dampener.

The 23-year-old made his Grand Slam debut at the 2019 US Open, notched his first Grand Slam victory at the 2020 US Open and got a wild card entry into the Australian Open this year.

The legendary doubles specialist and former Davis Cup captain Mahesh Bhupathi has gone on record saying that Nagal will most certainly break into the top-100 of the world rankings very soon. But the loss to Kovalik on Tuesday has exposed his inconsistency.

Source link

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
719
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
718
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
715
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
711
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
707
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
694
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
665
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
605
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
576
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
573
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top