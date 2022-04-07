VAVEL logo

Summary and goals: Deportivo Cali 2-0 Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores 2022 group stage | 04/06/2022

2:08 20 hours ago

Thanks a lot

We thank you for your attention during the live and online broadcast of the match between Deportivo Cali vs Boca Juniors, corresponding to Group E of the Copa Libertadores 2022. To stay updated with what’s happening in Colombian football, stay tuned to VAVEL

21:25 a day ago

End of match ✔

Deportivo Cali beat Boca Juniors 2-0

21:22 a day ago

90’+2

Due to an error from Boca DEPORTIVO Cali had a clear opportunity to score, but John Visquez sent the ball out

21:21 a day ago

90′

Central referee added five more minutes

21:20 a day ago

89′

Yellow card for Jorman Campuzano at Boca Juniors

21:16 a day ago

86′

Advncula’s fiery auction in favor of Boca and Ball…


Read Full News