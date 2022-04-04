Summary & Highlights: Nuggets 129-118 in Lakers NBA 2021-22 | 04/03/2022

end of stream
Game over
The match ended at the Crypto.com Arena. The Nuggets win at the Lakers’ home. 129-118, final score.
4 | 1:00
last minute. Everything is already decided in favor of nuggets.
4 | 2:00
Last two minutes… The Lakers were getting close to a tie, but inaccuracy makes a difference at such a crucial moment. Eight points away.
4 | 3:45
Triple! Will Barton reappears and they are already 10 points from the Nuggets.
4 | 5:00
Two free throws by Devon Reid and the Lakers are already down nine points.
4 | 6:11
Triple! Anota Will Barton Para Los Nuggets.
4 | 6:54
They answer…
