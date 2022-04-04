VAVEL logo

Summary & Highlights: Nuggets 129-118 in Lakers NBA 2021-22 | 04/03/2022

16:14 7 hours ago

end of stream

16:11 7 hours ago

Game over

The match ended at the Crypto.com Arena. The Nuggets win at the Lakers’ home. 129-118, final score.

16:08 7 hours ago

4 | 1:00

last minute. Everything is already decided in favor of nuggets.

16:04 7 hours ago

4 | 2:00

Last two minutes… The Lakers were getting close to a tie, but inaccuracy makes a difference at such a crucial moment. Eight points away.

15:54 7 hours ago

4 | 3:45

Triple! Will Barton reappears and they are already 10 points from the Nuggets.

15:51 7 hours ago

4 | 5:00

Two free throws by Devon Reid and the Lakers are already down nine points.

15:50 7 hours ago

4 | 6:11

Triple! Anota Will Barton Para Los Nuggets.

15:44 7 hours ago

4 | 6:54

They answer…


