Summary & Highlights: Nuggets 129-118 in Lakers NBA 2021-22 | 04/03/2022

The match ended at the Crypto.com Arena. The Nuggets win at the Lakers’ home. 129-118, final score.

last minute. Everything is already decided in favor of nuggets.

Last two minutes… The Lakers were getting close to a tie, but inaccuracy makes a difference at such a crucial moment. Eight points away.

Triple! Will Barton reappears and they are already 10 points from the Nuggets.

Two free throws by Devon Reid and the Lakers are already down nine points.

Triple! Anota Will Barton Para Los Nuggets.