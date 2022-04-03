Summary of Atletico Madrid Vs. Beyond La Liga 2021-2022: Video, goals, line-up, minute by minute, stats and press conference

Atlético de Madrid defeated Deportivo Alavés 4–1 in a match in which Rosiblancos knew how to cope against a belligerent team from Vitória. Mendilibar’s team put up the fight, but fell apart after losing 2–1 in the final leg.

Simeone’s team soon advanced thanks to a header from Joo Felix, but they could not finish the job and gradually Alavés joined the game. After the break and his best minutes, Escalante managed to reward Babazzora’s insistence, but Atlético recovered and scored two goals from Luis Suarez and a second from Joo Felix.

