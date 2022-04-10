Summary of Manchester City Vs. Liverpool in the Premier League 2021-2022: video, goals and statistics

Manchester City and Liverpool did not disappoint in a grueling match between first and second in the table, which both offered a dynamic duel in which they never took their foot off the accelerator. With this point, City remain the leader with a point advantage over Klopp’s men.

Follow all the details of Manchester City Vs. Premier of Liverpool

It didn’t take long for the scoreboard to move up after the initial whistle, with Kevin de Bruyne right-handed in front of Guardiola, to which Liverpool did not take long to respond, Diogo Cota soon leveling the competition. Gabriel Jesus again put the locals ahead in the 36th minute, but Mane took the lead at the start of the second half.

After that, many more opportunities came and he did not slow down, having…