Summary of Poland vs Sweden of Qatar 2022 World Cup Playoffs: Videos, Goals & Stats

The Polish team faced Sweden in the Grand Final of their tie. Qatar in the European playoffs to be in the next World Cup in 2022. and eliminated the win and classificationIn a duel in which the Poles were local and rested more after missing out on the semi-finals of the previous round. Result: 2 to 0 to get your ticket.

All details of Poland Vs. Sweden in playback for the World Cup in Qatar

The team led by Robert Lewandowski (scorer of the first goal of the night) averted a clash against Russia That the disqualification of these tournaments after the Russian invasion of Ukraine had brought him a draw. was on the other side The Swedish team, which suffered a lot, and achieved a lot…