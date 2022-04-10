Summary of Real Madrid Vs. Getafe 2021-2022 in La Liga: video, goals and statistics

Real Madrid did not fail and added three more points on their way to the league championship in a comfortable victory at the Santiago Bernabéu against the Getafe team, which fought a fight but could not match Madrid level.

Sesemiro opened the scoring with a brilliant cross from outside by Vinicius and Lucas Vazquez extended the lead with a fine maneuver inside the area that ended in a tight shot with his left foot. Enes Unal stunned in the final stages of the game with a powerful right hand that went off as he kissed the wood.

Real Madrid vs Minute by Minute Getafe to LaLiga

Press conference and reactions to Real Madrid vs. LaLiga. from getafe

ancelotti: “They are trap games, the team is not 100% but we handled it well…