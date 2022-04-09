Summary of Seville vs Granada de la Liga 2021-2022: Videos, goals, line-up, minute by minute, stats and press conference

Antonio Trujillo
Sevilla returned to the competition with the intention of having a more secure qualification for the next Champions League, his real goal of the season, And, at the opening of this Friday, Day 31, Sanchez had to beat Granada 4-2 at Pizzajuan.All About Seville Vs. Granada of the League
description:
- Sevilla have lost two of their last four matches against Grenada in LaLiga (W2).
- Sevilla have won only six of the 22 matches they have played in LaLiga (11 d5) on Friday, although three of those wins were in their three matches.
