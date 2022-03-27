Summary of the match England vs Switzerland (2-1). aim”

AFP

London, England , 26.03.2022 14:41:48





solid and organizedSwitzerland should have left Wembley with a better result than adjusted 2-1 loss In friendly against A England which which He lacked more offensive success.

Helvetians made most dangerous actionAlthough they were only threatening at specific times, and They showed they had a solid work base Despite this defeat under the command of the first Murat yakin.

their English equivalent Gareth Southgate He was able to verify that the defense of the three central defenders is not the most natural for his players, despite the fact that it has sometimes worked for him in the past.

The Swiss team started scoring one after the other in London this Saturday Header Target By…