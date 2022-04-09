Summary of the match Mallorca vs Atlético de Madrid (1-0); aguirre wins

editorial mediotempo

Mexico City , 09.04.2022 11:22:53

Xavier Aguirre It premiered at home with a win, winning in an incredible way. Majorca 1-0 at Atletico MadridA result against all odds; Thus, Vasco not only beats Diego Simeone Even in strategy duels Help your team get out of the relegation zone To end Seven game losing streak,

Vasco made his debut a week ago with a loss against jetafe 1-0, but only this Saturday at home he had his presentation and he performed with the fans, as it was an opponent who fought for first place, but is now 57 units away.

and that Seville three points above him in second place Barcelona As a third above, that…