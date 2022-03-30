Summary on video Turkey/Italy (2-3)

This Tuesday at 8:45 pm, Italy face Turkey in a friendly match after their exit from the 2022 World Cup. A meeting that only concerned one PSG player: Gianluigi Donnarumma (23-year-old goalkeeper). The Paris goalkeeper was the starter during this meeting and there were optional world-class stops and periods of uncertainty. The Italians nevertheless won 2 goals for 3. Find below this Italy / North Macedonia summary.

Turkey/Italy goals in video

Revisit Turkey/Italy’s best moments and goals (Cengiz Under 4th, Brian Cristante 35, Giacomo Raspadori 39th and 69th, Serdar Dursun 83rd) with this video synopsis:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W29dCpCafi8