‘Summer of Soul’ wins 2022 Oscar for Best Documentary Film – Deadline

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson went from spinning records at last year’s Oscars to winning a statuette of his own tonight, for directing Best Documentary Feature champion Summer of Soul (…or, when Revolution could not be broadcast),

Acclaimed DJ, Music Historian and founding member of Roots – The Tonight ShowHouse Band – accepted the award with producers Joseph Patel, Robert Fevolent and David Dinerstein. He began his speech by acknowledging the other nominees for Best Documentary Feature – ascend, ATTICA, runAnd writing with fire — then got emotional as he referenced the subject of his film: the long-overlooked 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, a series of concerts that showcased some of the greatest African American music…