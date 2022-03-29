‘Summer of Soul’ wins 2022 Oscar for Best Documentary

Sunday night’s Oscar winner for Best Documentary Feature was also a big win for New York City. Summer of Souls (…or, when Revolution could not be broadcast) The Roots is a 2021 documentary directed by drummer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, which unearths archival footage from the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. It was his first Oscar win after earning multiple Grammys throughout his career.

Although it featured performances by musical icons such as Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight and the Pips, and Sly and the Family Stone and attracted nearly 300,000 people, the “Black Woodstock” festival did did not enjoy wide cultural acceptance, The documentary explores the reasons behind it as part of an Oscar-winning narrative while…