Summer Plants: Plant these plants in your yard, see more benefits

Aloe vera – Aloe vera is a plant rich in medicinal properties. It keeps the atmosphere of the house cool. This plant purifies the air. Apart from this, aloe vera is also very beneficial for health.

Golden Pothos – This plant is very spectacular. It purifies the air. This plant keeps the house cool in summer. You can hang it on the ceiling. Apart from this, you can also keep it at the place of keeping books.

Portulaca – It is also called Gul-e-Shama and Mos Rose. It occurs in many colors. You can apply cutting to it. You can apply this cutting by filling soil in a plastic cup. Add water and keep the plant in such a place that it does not get direct sunlight. After a month, you can apply it in a pot.

Bella – Bella is also known as Jasmine. It is said that Bela occurs during the rainy season. Its flowers are very beautiful and aromatic.