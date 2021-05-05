Summer STEAM camps set for Savannah Georgia Tech campus – Savannah Morning News

In a big turn-around from 2020, summer camps in 2021 are shaping up to be as close to normal as possible. Children will have the opportunity to build and program robots, create and print three-dimensional castles, and learn how math and computer programs are used in just about everything from music to biology.

One such summer program is the Center for Education Integrating Science Mathematics and Computing (CEISMC) program at Georgia Tech.

Students as young as rising third-graders, who finished second grade, on up to rising high school seniors will have camps geared just for them on the Georgia Tech campus in Pooler.

The weeklong camps are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday beginning in mid-July.

“We’re offering four uniquely themed high-quality hands-on STEAM programs,” said Lizanne DeStefano, executive director of CEISMIC at Georgia Tech. Among the camps is Art-Botics, where upper-elementary students will build and program a hummingbird robot. Middle- and high-school student interested in music production can mix beats, learn coding and Python programming.

Due to COVID protocols, Georgia Tech initially capped the programs at 10 students, “But the demand was so great, we sold out in a matter of days,” DeStefano said. “So we’ve added 40 additional slots [to serve] 80 students in the program.” She added that as COVID protocols and recommendations change, the camps will also adjust. Adult staff will all have received COVID vaccines.

For students and families who want virtual camps, Georgia Tech is offering that option as well, beginning in mid-June. “Students will receive a box with all the materials they need,” DeStefano explained. “There will be some [live] work, then students will complete the projects at home.”

Necessity is the mother of invention. Last year’s COVID restrictions forced the program to go all virtual. “It was the first time CEISMIC had ever done virtual programming. [Virtual programs] never made it to the top of the list, but last year it was right at the top of the list,” DeStefano recalled. “We were actually able to serve more students virtually than we were in face-to-face programming.”

While the virtual program was successful and popular with students, DeStefano added bringing the kids back to the campus this year was important.

She said each classroom will have at least one teacher and one or two Georgia Tech students to help guide each student. Students with special needs are welcome, and parents can indicate at registration what services their child needs in the classroom — everything from extra time or adaptive materials. “We do try to work with the parents to be able to do that. It takes a little bit of advance notice, but that is something that we really try to do,” DeStefano said.

Challenging but fun

The “M” in STEAM is for math, but that shouldn’t scare away any student who may not be comfortable with that subject. “We design our camps to be challenging but fun. There’s lots of support,” DeStefano explained. “[Students] won’t be frustrated or won’t feel like they can’t participate. We try to scaffold everybody so that they have a very successful experience in camp.”

DeStefano encourages girls and students of color to participate in the camps. Georgia Tech’s goal is to not only encourage girls to explore STEAM careers, but also to diversify the future STEM/STEAM workforce.

“We have a big disconnect with girls around 11 or 12 years old [who] decide that STEM isn’t for them,” DeStefano said. “A lot of our camps are really aimed at keeping girls engaged in STEM/STEAM and also groups that have traditionally been underrepresented in STEM/STEAM. Another feature of our campus is really to promote diversity and we think that starts early.”

The camps require tuition from $175 to $250. DeStefano said families can apply for scholarships during the application process to cover the costs. Children in their schools’ free-and-reduced lunch program can qualify for a scholarship of up to 75% of a camp’s cost. The cost covers the camp, supplies, lunch and field trips if scheduled. Parents are responsible to drop off and pick up their children each day.

DeStefano added that many corporate sponsors and individuals have contributed to the scholarship fund to help students attend camps. DeStefano said that donations to help fund scholarships and the programs can be made at the CEISMIC website.

A full listing of summer camp options, registration, and scholarship application is available on the Georgia Tech CEISMIC website at studentprograms.ceismc.gatech.edu.

Barbara Augsdorfer is the education reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Reach her at [email protected] or on Twitter @Babs7983.