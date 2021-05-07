summer tips: If you are often disturbed by the smell of sweat, then these tips told by experts will help

Summer has started and the temperature has also started increasing. If seen, this season brings many problems in the body such as dehydration, sunburn, rashes, etc. But first of all the problem due to which we start getting upset is the problem of bad odor of the body. Many people have this problem.



Many people get upset due to bad odor and adopt various deodorants or powders, but this problem is not cured. At times, it increases very much and starts coming from the legs, private part, underarms, ears, navel, anus, pubic hair, scalp etc.

You should not wait for the problem to grow so much and by trying some methods, you can get rid of them.

material-

1/2 cup Coriander

1/2 cup peppermint

Black Salt

Lemon

Water (as per need)

Blend everything together with lemon juice and include them in your diet daily. These drinks can reduce your body odor problem to a great extent.