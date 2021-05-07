ENTERTAINMENT

summer tips: If you are often disturbed by the smell of sweat, then these tips told by experts will help

Avatar

Summer has started and the temperature has also started increasing. If seen, this season brings many problems in the body such as dehydration, sunburn, rashes, etc. But first of all the problem due to which we start getting upset is the problem of bad odor of the body. Many people have this problem.


Many people get upset due to bad odor and adopt various deodorants or powders, but this problem is not cured. At times, it increases very much and starts coming from the legs, private part, underarms, ears, navel, anus, pubic hair, scalp etc.

You should not wait for the problem to grow so much and by trying some methods, you can get rid of them.

material-

1/2 cup Coriander
1/2 cup peppermint
Black Salt
Lemon
Water (as per need)

Blend everything together with lemon juice and include them in your diet daily. These drinks can reduce your body odor problem to a great extent.

Related Items:

Most Popular

53
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
15
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
13
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top