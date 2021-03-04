Summer turns into orange bikini

Kedarnath girl Sara Ali Khan Currently enjoying the holiday Maldives. The daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan, who is an active user of social media sites, took to her Instagram to share some of her photos from the holiday, in which she is seen wearing a two-piece bikini. Sara Ali Khan opted for an orange bikini and wore a knitted cape. The actress completed her look with a shell necklace and tied her hair in a ponytail.

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the romantic film Kedarnath, starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, which averaged at the box office. He has also starred in the Telugu film Temper and the remake of Love Aaj Kal, Ranveer Singh’s co-actor Simba, alongside young actor Karthik Aryan.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen playing the lead role in the Hindi film Atrangi Re as Akshay Kumar and Dhanush’s co-actress. Kedarnath’s Girl was last seen in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Sara Ali Khan also recently welcomed the second child of her new step-siblings, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, after Taimur Ali Khan.