Sumo Tamil Movie Watch Online On Amazon Prime Video

Sumo is the latest Tamil movie that will soon release on the popular OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The film prior scheduled for a theatrical release but due to the Coronavirus pandemic makers have decided to release it digitally. Yes, you heard it right now you can watch the Sumo Tamil movie online on Amazon Prime Video. It is a comedy entertainer film that is all set to release in May 2021.

The film is directed by S P Hosimin and produced by Isari K Ganesh beneath the banner of Vels Film International. Yoshinori Tashiro (Japanese sumo wrestler), VTV Ganesh, and Yogi Babu will be seen in pivot roles along with other stars.

Sumo Tamil Movie (Amazon Prime Video)

Title: Sumo

Director: S P Hosimin

Producer: Isari K Ganesh

Cast: Yoshinori Tashiro, VTV Ganesh, and Yogi Babu

Release Date: 2021

Language: Tamil

Music: Nivas K. Prasanna

Cinematography: Rajiv Menon

Edited: Praveen K. L.

Production Company: Vels Film International

The story of the film based on Sumo wrestling. And the maximum part of the film shot in Japan. The film features Yoshinori Tashiro as a sumo wrestler. The makers released the trailer last year but the film will not be completed due to the COVID crisis. But now the film is all set to entertain the audience. The trailer of the film already crossed more than 8 million views on the YouTube channels. You can watch out the official trailer of the Sumo Tamil movie below.

The official release date of Sumo on a digital platform is not released yet. But it is expecting that makers will soon release the details of the film. So, keep update with us. We will soon update it on this page.

So, be ready to watch Sumo film on your TV and movie screens. Comment down below your reaction to this Sumo movie.