ENTERTAINMENT

Sumo Tamil Movie Watch Online On Amazon Prime Video

Sumo is the latest Tamil movie that will soon release on the popular OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The film prior scheduled for a theatrical release but due to the Coronavirus pandemic makers have decided to release it digitally. Yes, you heard it right now you can watch the Sumo Tamil movie online on Amazon Prime Video.  It is a comedy entertainer film that is all set to release in May 2021.

The film is directed by S P Hosimin and produced by Isari K Ganesh beneath the banner of Vels Film International. Yoshinori Tashiro (Japanese sumo wrestler), VTV Ganesh, and Yogi Babu will be seen in pivot roles along with other stars.

Sumo Tamil Movie (Amazon Prime Video)

  • Title: Sumo
  • Director: S P Hosimin
  • Producer: Isari K Ganesh
  • Cast: Yoshinori Tashiro, VTV Ganesh, and Yogi Babu
  • Release Date: 2021
  • Language: Tamil
  • Music: Nivas K. Prasanna
  • Cinematography: Rajiv Menon
  • Edited: Praveen K. L.
  • Production Company: Vels Film International

The story of the film based on Sumo wrestling. And the maximum part of the film shot in Japan. The film features Yoshinori Tashiro as a sumo wrestler. The makers released the trailer last year but the film will not be completed due to the COVID crisis. But now the film is all set to entertain the audience. The trailer of the film already crossed more than 8 million views on the YouTube channels. You can watch out the official trailer of the Sumo Tamil movie below.

The official release date of Sumo on a digital platform is not released yet. But it is expecting that makers will soon release the details of the film. So, keep update with us. We will soon update it on this page.

Also Read: Jagame Thanthiram Netflix Movie: Watch Dhanush Jagame Thanthiram Full Movie Online, Song, Cast, Release Date

So, be ready to watch Sumo film on your TV and movie screens. Comment down below your reaction to this Sumo movie.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Avatar Avatar
6
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) 3rd May 2021 Today's Episode: Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) 3rd May 2021 Today's Episode: Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Release date and time Spoiler
4
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top