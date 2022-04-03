Sun, Beer and the Vikings: Thus the Tour of Flanders Begins in Antwerpi

Follow a tour of Flanders Live here

Sun-drenched and atmospheric, which perfectly reflects the Sunday morning of the tour. It had been two years since the masses were allowed to come and please the riders, but it looked like they never went away. And some of them came from far away. “We come from Lisbon especially today to support Tiz Benoot”, say a Portuguese couple.

coffee and pinch

And as for the cafe, it’s on deck again for High Mass. “I’m incredibly happy that things are alive again here,” says cafe owner Johnny. He has a cafe in Grote Market where people have been waiting since 7 o’clock. “I had to call in additional people. People started with coffee, but that will change over the course of the day.” (laughs)

in the picture. Many people in Antwerp for a cold start but a sunny trip to Flanders

There were even people who spent the night on the town so they could get to the Grote Market extra quick…