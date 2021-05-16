Sunday Special: Make Mango Malpua in this way at home, everyone will like

Malpua is made in almost everything in Holi, but have you ever eaten Mango Malpua, if not, today we have brought you Sunday special recipe Mango Malpua, it is very easy to make and tasty to eat.

material

Flour – one and a half cup (of wheat)

Mango pulp – two and a half pieces

Milk – 1 cup

Honey – two and a half tablespoons

Ghee – One and a half cup

Sugar – 1 cup

Coconut – 2 tablespoons (finely chopped)

Cardamom Powder – 1 teaspoon

Finely chopped almonds and cashews – for garnishing

Rose petals – 10 – 20



recipe

Combine wheat flour and milk in a vessel and keep aside for an hour. After one hour, add finely chopped coconut, sugar, mango pulp, honey and cardamom powder and mix it well. Add some water to it and whisk well so that the batter becomes thick. Mix it well with the help of a spoon. The more it is mixed, the thicker the solution will be.

Set the pan on low heat. Add ghee and heat it. When the ghee becomes hot, take a little batter and spread it in a circular shape in the pan. Then add ghee and cook both sides until it turns red. Take your Mango Malpua ready. Put the Mango Malpua in a serving plate and garnish with almonds, pistachios, rose petals and raisins.