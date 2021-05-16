Sunday Special: Make Mango Malpua in this way at home, everyone will like

Malpua is made in almost everything in Holi, but have you ever eaten Mango Malpua, if not, today we have brought you Sunday special recipe Mango Malpua, it is very easy to make and tasty to eat.
material
Flour – one and a half cup (of wheat)
Mango pulp – two and a half pieces
Milk – 1 cup
Honey – two and a half tablespoons
Ghee – One and a half cup
Sugar – 1 cup
Coconut – 2 tablespoons (finely chopped)
Cardamom Powder – 1 teaspoon
Finely chopped almonds and cashews – for garnishing
Rose petals – 10 – 20
recipe
Combine wheat flour and milk in a vessel and keep aside for an hour. After one hour, add finely chopped coconut, sugar, mango pulp, honey and cardamom powder and mix it well. Add some water to it and whisk well so that the batter becomes thick. Mix it well with the help of a spoon. The more it is mixed, the thicker the solution will be.
Set the pan on low heat. Add ghee and heat it. When the ghee becomes hot, take a little batter and spread it in a circular shape in the pan. Then add ghee and cook both sides until it turns red. Take your Mango Malpua ready. Put the Mango Malpua in a serving plate and garnish with almonds, pistachios, rose petals and raisins.