Sunday’s A-League predictions including Perth Glory vs.

Sydney FC players pictured in November 2020

Sports activities Mole offers rating predictions for all of Sunday’s A-League fixtures, together with Perth Glory vs. Wellington Phoenix.

Coming off the again of a 1-1 draw in opposition to Melbourne Metropolis, Sydney FC welcome Adelaide United to the Leichhardt Oval on Sunday.

The guests are second within the A-League desk and will transfer previous Central Coast Mariners into first place with a win.

1 We are saying: Sydney FC 1-1 Adelaide United
2 We are saying: Macarthur 2-0 Newcastle Jets
3 We are saying: Perth Glory 1-1 Wellington Phoenix

We are saying: Sydney FC 1-1 Adelaide United

Either side come into this with an honest run of outcomes and might be aiming to strengthen their place within the league standing. Adelaide United have managed simply three wins on the street up to now, and we anticipate they drop extra factors on this tie.

Our tipster companions are predicting beneath 3.5 targets.

Ante Milicic, now in charge of Macarthur FC, pictured in 2019© Reuters

Macarthur will look to return to successful methods once they welcome Newcastle Jets to the Campbelltown Stadium on Sunday.

The guests come into this tie recent off the again of ending their run of seven straight losses as they held on for a 1-1 draw in opposition to Perth Glory final trip.

We are saying: Macarthur 2-0 Newcastle Jets

Seated fifth within the league desk, Macarthur have loved a formidable debut season within the Australian prime flight. Contemplating the present gulf in high quality between either side, we predict the Bulls seize all three factors and heap extra distress on the floundering Newcastle Jets.

Perth Glory manager Richard Garcia pictured in December 2020© Reuters

Perth Glory play host to Wellington Phoenix on Sunday with the 2 groups locked on the identical factors within the A-League standings.

The house aspect have performed one sport fewer than Phoenix, however there is a chance to maneuver away from the underside two with victory at HBF Park.

We are saying: Perth Glory 1-1 Wellington Phoenix

Already sitting away from the underside two, we anticipate each groups to push exhausting for optimum factors on the weekend. However, the additional urgency within the closing third might result in points in defence, and we’re backing an entertaining draw to be performed out at HBF Park.

Our tipster companions are predicting beneath 3.5 targets.

