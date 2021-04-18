Sunday’s Championship predictions including Coventry vs.

Sports activities Mole offers rating predictions for each of Sunday’s Championship fixtures – Rotherham United vs. Birmingham Metropolis and Coventry vs. Barnsley.

© Reuters

Rotherham United and Birmingham Metropolis sq. off on Sunday afternoon with the chance to take a major step ahead of their bid to keep away from relegation from the Championship.

Whereas Blues at the moment sit six factors away from the underside three, Rotherham will halve the hole between themselves and their subsequent opponents with victory on the New York Stadium.

We are saying: Rotherham United 1-1 Birmingham Metropolis

Conscious of the results of defeat, Rotherham are unlikely to come back out firing on all cylinders on Sunday. However, the Blues shall be more than pleased with a share of the spoils, main us to foretell a low-scoring draw.

Our tipster companions are predicting a double likelihood guess on a house win or an away win.

> Click on right here to learn our full preview for this match

© Reuters

Barnsley face Coventry Metropolis at St Andrew’s on the lookout for the victory which can strengthen their bid to earn a spot within the Championship playoffs.

In the meantime, Sky Blues head into the competition on the again of an vital win over Rotherham United, a consequence which moved the membership six factors away from the relegation zone.

We are saying: Coventry Metropolis 0-2 Barnsley

Thursday’s win over Rotherham has eased the strain on Robins and his Coventry aspect forward of this contest. Nonetheless, whereas the Sky Blues shall be wanting to get one other three factors on the board, we’re backing Barnsley to emerge victorious in comparatively snug trend.

Our tipster companions are predicting a double likelihood guess on a draw or an away win.

> Click on right here to learn our full preview for this match