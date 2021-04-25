LATEST

Sunday's Championship predictions including Reading vs.

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper pictured in February 2021

Sports activities Mole supplies rating predictions for each of Sunday’s Championship fixtures – Studying vs. Swansea Metropolis and Bristol Metropolis vs. Luton.

Swansea Metropolis sq. off in opposition to Studying on Sunday afternoon figuring out that they may safe their place within the Championship playoffs by avoiding defeat on the Madejski Stadium.

Sitting six factors adrift of the highest six, Studying realistically require three victories in succession to present themselves an opportunity of promotion to the Premier League.

1 We are saying: Studying 1-1 Swansea Metropolis
2 We are saying: Bristol Metropolis 1-2 Luton City

We are saying: Studying 1-1 Swansea Metropolis

Studying will inevitably push for victory from the opening whistle, one thing which may gain advantage them given the calibre of their gamers within the last third. Nonetheless, we anticipate Swansea to rise to the event, incomes a share of the spoils with a objective on the counter.

Nigel Pearson in charge of Bristol City in March 2021© Reuters

Luton City face Bristol Metropolis at Ashton Gate with the chance to maneuver a step nearer to incomes a top-10 spot within the Championship standings.

The house facet, who sit six factors adrift of their subsequent opponents, have dropped right down to fifteenth place after seven matches with out success.

We are saying: Bristol Metropolis 1-2 Luton City

With little to play for, each side may throw warning to the wind right here as they bid to finish the marketing campaign on a excessive. On paper, the house staff have the higher gamers, however we’re backing the Hatters to increase their present kind with one other three factors.

