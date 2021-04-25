Sunday’s Eredivisie predictions including Ajax vs. AZ Alkmaar

Sports activities Mole offers rating predictions for all of Sunday’s Eredivisie fixtures, together with Ajax vs. AZ Alkmaar.

Having given their probabilities of Eredivisie survival an enormous increase with a seven-game unbeaten run, Emmen play host to Heracles at De Oude Meerdijk on Sunday.

On the flip facet, Heracles are 5 factors away from the final European playoff place, and any dropped factors from right here on may sign the top of their continental aspirations.

We are saying: Emmen 2-1 Heracles

The house facet are stuffed with confidence in the mean time as a result of a robust run of kind within the final eight weeks. We count on them to be pushed all the best way on this one however nonetheless, we’re backing them to get the job executed.

Ajax play host to AZ Alkmaar on Sunday afternoon understanding that victory may very well be sufficient to retain the Eredivisie title.

Nonetheless, if third-placed AZ prevail on the Johan Cruyff Enviornment, the lead on the prime of the standings might be lower to 9 factors with 4 matches remaining.

We are saying: Ajax 2-1 AZ Alkmaar

After their disappointing end in midweek, we count on Ajax to come back out firing on all cylinders. Whereas AZ will make issues tough for the house facet, Ten Hag’s males may edge their approach to victory, doubtlessly with a late aim.

Ado den Haag will look to finish the Eredivisie’s longest energetic winless run once they welcome Fortuna Sittard to the Vehicles Denims Stadion on Sunday.

In the meantime, the guests are going by a tough patch of their very own having misplaced every of their final three video games, scoring only one aim in that point.

We are saying: ADO Den Haag 1-2 Fortuna Sittard

Each side have a possibility to bounce again from disappointing outcomes of late with a victory on this one. The away facet are superior on paper, and we’re backing them to indicate that supremacy on the pitch by claiming all three factors.

FC Twente lock horns with FC Utrecht on the Grolsch Veste Stadium on Sunday seeking to finish a run of seven video games with no win.

The away facet are unbeaten of their final six video games on the highway, and they’ll intention to increase that run in an effort to sustain with their rivals within the race for European qualification.

We are saying: FC Twente 1-3 FC Utrecht

Each side are nonetheless in with a shout within the race to safe continental soccer for subsequent season, so nothing however three factors will do for both crew. The guests come into this one in higher kind, and we’re tipping them to hold the day.

Feyenoord have a possibility to maneuver into fourth place within the Eredivisie desk once they host Velocity on the De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam on Sunday.

De Stadionclub got here again to beat Utrecht 2-1 of their earlier match, whereas Ajax scored in harm time final weekend to disclaim Vitesse an opportunity to win their second Dutch Cup.

We are saying: Feyenoord 1-1 Vitesse

These are two evenly-matched groups separated by two factors within the standings, whereas Vitesse have conceded one aim fewer than their opponents.

Within the final 4 conferences between these sides, they’re useless even with every crew profitable as soon as, whereas the opposite two matches have been attracts.

