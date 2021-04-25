LATEST

Sunday’s La Liga predictions including Villarreal vs.

Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas pictured in August 2020

Sports activities Mole supplies rating predictions for all of Sunday’s La Liga fixtures, together with Villarreal vs. Barcelona.

Huesca will look to interrupt out of the La Liga relegation zone on Sunday, once they welcome Getafe to the El Alcoraz Stadium.

The hosts have fallen again into the underside three after back-to-back defeats, whereas Getafe now sit simply 4 factors forward, remaining at risk of falling into the drop zone.

We are saying: Huesca 2-1 Getafe

In a recreation between two sides battling to show poor runs of kind round and enhance their survival hopes, we see the hosts coming away with a slim victory.

Getafe have appeared devoid of confidence and high quality in the previous couple of weeks, and the latest 5-2 thrashing is not going to assist the camp, whereas Huesca have already proven the resilience to interrupt out of the underside three as soon as, and can fancy themselves to do it once more.

Our tipster companions are predicting a double likelihood guess on a house win or draw.

> Click on right here to learn our full preview for this match

Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against Getafe in La Liga on April 22, 2021© Reuters

Arguably the standout fixture within the newest set of La Liga matches will happen at Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday afternoon as Villarreal welcome Barcelona.

Barca are presently third within the desk, 5 factors behind leaders Atletico Madrid with a recreation in hand, whereas Villarreal occupy seventh place, one level behind fifth-placed Actual Sociedad.

We are saying: Villarreal 1-2 Barcelona

Villarreal can be determined to return to profitable methods within the league, however they may have one eye on their Europa League semi-final first leg with Arsenal. Barca will really feel that they’re very a lot within the title race at this stage, and we fancy Koeman’s aspect to gather one other three factors courtesy of a 2-1 success.

Our tipster companions are predicting underneath 3.5 objectives.

> Click on right here to learn our full preview for this match

> How Barcelona may line up towards Villarreal

> How Villarreal may line up towards Barcelona

> Barcelona harm, suspension record vs. Villarreal

Celta Vigo head coach Eduardo Coudet pictured in January 2021© Reuters

On the seek for a fourth consecutive La Liga win, Osasuna journey to tackle Celtic vigo on Sunday.

A powerful run has seen the guests transfer as much as ninth spot within the La Liga desk, simply two factors behind eighth-placed Granada, whereas their hosts will hope to place an finish to a three-game winless run within the Spanish high flight.

We are saying: Celta Vigo 1-2 Osasuna

The guests have undoubtedly constructed some confidence with a three-game profitable run, and we see them extending that on Sunday with a victory over a struggling Celta Vigo outfit.

The gathering of attacking expertise ought to fireplace them to a different spectacular win, even when Aspas retains his aspect within the recreation with a objective.

Our tipster companions are predicting a double likelihood guess on a house win or draw.

> Click on right here to learn our full preview for this match

Sevilla's Marcos Acuna celebrates scoring against Atletico Madrid on April 4, 2021© Reuters

Sevilla can be seeking to preserve themselves within the race for the La Liga title once they proceed their home marketing campaign at house to Granada on Sunday night.

Julen Lopetegui’s aspect are presently fourth within the desk, six factors off leaders Atletico Madrid, whereas Granada occupy eighth place, seven factors behind seventh-placed Villarreal.

We are saying: Sevilla 1-0 Granada

Granada received 1-0 within the reverse match earlier this season, however it is vitally troublesome to again something aside from a house win right here. Sevilla will consider that they’re in a title race at this stage of the marketing campaign, and we fancy Lopetegui’s aspect to gather one other three factors this weekend courtesy of a one-goal success.

Our tipster companions are predicting underneath 3.5 objectives.

> Click on right here to learn our full preview for this match

Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa celebrates scoring against Huesca on April 22, 2021© Reuters

Atletico Madrid can be seeking to keep accountable for the La Liga title race once they journey to San Mames on Sunday night to tackle an inconsistent Athletic Bilbao.

Diego Simeone’s aspect are presently high of the desk, three factors away from second-placed Actual Madrid, whereas Athletic, who’re with out a win of their final six league fixtures, occupy tenth place.

We are saying: Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Atletico Madrid

This can be a very, very troublesome recreation for Atletico, even taking into consideration Athletic’s latest outcomes. Simeone’s aspect may probably be boosted by the returns of Suarez and Felix, although, and we fancy the league leaders to simply have sufficient to edge out a slim victory at San Mames.

Our tipster companions are predicting a double likelihood guess on a draw or an away win.

> Click on right here to learn our full preview for this match

