Sunday’s Ligue 1 predictions including Paris Saint-Germain

Sports activities Mole gives rating predictions for all of Sunday’s Ligue 1 fixtures, together with Paris Saint-Germain vs. Saint-Etienne.

© Reuters

Having dumped the Champions League holders out within the quarter-finals of the competitors, Paris Saint Germain resume their quest for home success on Sunday after they welcome Saint Etienne to the Parc des Princes.

Les Parisiens presently sit 4 factors adrift of leaders Lille, whereas Saint-Etienne have boosted their survival prospects with three wins from their final 4.

We are saying: Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Saint-Etienne

PSG have larger fish to fry heading into the ultimate few weeks of the season, however failing to retain the Ligue 1 title can be an early blot on Pochettino’s pocket book. The Argentine shall be compelled into some rotation and should select to modify others round given their impending Coupe de France quarter-final, however they need to nonetheless have an excessive amount of for Saint-Etienne – albeit an in-form one – and we will solely again a snug win for the capital facet.

Our tipster companions are predicting a house win.

> Click on right here to learn our full preview for this match

© Reuters

Dijon‘s relegation from Ligue 1 might be confirmed this weekend as they put together to welcome Good to the Stade Gaston Gerard in gameweek 33 on Sunday afternoon.

Les Hiboux are 17 factors adrift of security with solely six video games left to play, whereas Good appear destined to complete in mid-table obscurity regardless of their latest upturn in type.

We are saying: Dijon 0-2 Good

Linares shall be refusing to surrender hope whereas it’s nonetheless mathematically attainable for his facet to tug off an incredible escape, however outcomes elsewhere may seal his facet’s destiny this weekend. It could be too little too late for Good with regard to their European ambitions, however the in-form Aiglons should not have any drawback returning to successful methods and condemning the hapless Hiboux to a record-breaking defeat.

Our tipster companions are predicting a double likelihood wager on a house win or an away win.

> Click on right here to learn our full preview for this match

© Reuters

Brest tackle Lens in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with the guests aiming to increase their spectacular 11-match unbeaten league run and stay in fifth place within the desk.

The house crew, in the meantime, have a six-point cushion above the relegation zone, so can not relaxation simple simply but.

We are saying: Brest 1-1 Lens

Lens’ COVID-19 outbreak will virtually definitely have an effect on their probabilities within the match, significantly with Haise unable to name upon many choices from the bench if they’re required.

Nonetheless, Brest are struggling to seek out wins in the intervening time, so we will see Lens extending their effective unbeaten run.

Our tipster companions are predicting a double likelihood wager on a house win or an away win.

> Click on right here to learn our full preview for this match

© Reuters

Nimes tackle Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with the guests in a position to all however finish any lingering relegation fears with a victory.

The house facet, who presently occupy 18th place within the desk, are six factors behind Strasbourg and the 2 sides under them with solely six matches remaining.

We are saying: Nimes 1-2 Strasbourg

Even with out the injured Ajorque, we anticipate Strasbourg to be too sturdy for the hosts and finish any relegation fears they nonetheless have this marketing campaign.

Nimes have been lucky to realize some extent at Brest final day out, with Laurey’s facet possessing the standard to punish them.

Our tipster companions are predicting a double likelihood wager on a house win or an away win.

> Click on right here to learn our full preview for this match

© Reuters

Reims tackle Metz in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with the guests seeking to stop a run of three consecutive defeats turning into 4.

The house crew, in the meantime, are on an unbeaten run of eight matches, and may leapfrog their forthcoming opponents with a victory in addition to probably shifting into the highest half of the desk relying on outcomes elsewhere.

We are saying: Reims 1-0 Metz

With Metz nonetheless lacking a number of key gamers, we will envisage Reims edging a good encounter to leapfrog their opponents within the desk.

The health of Dia, who has scored 14 targets for Reims in Ligue 1 this season, will undoubtedly have an enormous affect on the end in what’s more likely to be a low-scoring affair.

Our tipster companions are predicting a double likelihood wager on a house win or draw.

> Click on right here to learn our full preview for this match

© Reuters

Nonetheless dreaming of a historic Ligue 1 title triumph, Monaco will goal to maintain the stress on the highest two after they do battle with Bordeaux on the Matmut Atlantique on Sunday afternoon.

Les Girondins have been thrashed 4-1 by Saint-Etienne final day out, whereas Monaco boosted their title bid with a convincing 3-0 success in opposition to basement facet Dijon.

We are saying: Bordeaux 1-2 Monaco

Monaco’s admirable defensive resilience shall be put to the take a look at by Hwang as he goals to attain for the fifth sport in a row, and Bordeaux merely have to tug themselves out of their rut sooner fairly than later. The hosts are able to making it a difficult afternoon for Kovac’s males, however we can not envisage Les Monegasques slipping up and may solely again one other win on the street for the title hopefuls.

Our tipster companions are predicting a double likelihood wager on a house win or an away win.

> Click on right here to learn our full preview for this match

© Reuters

Lyon will endeavour to remain within the Ligue 1 title race after they tackle relegation-threatened Nantes on the Stade de la Beaujoire to spherical off the motion in gameweek 33.

Antoine Kombouare’s males fell to defeat in final week’s Brittany derby in opposition to Rennes, whereas Lyon claimed a long-awaited three factors with a convincing 3-0 success over Angers.

We are saying: Nantes 0-2 Lyon

Garcia has probably unearthed one other successful method together with his well timed swap to a 4-2-3-1, and a Nantes crew boasting a depressing residence file are extremely unlikely to forestall Lyon extending their unbeaten away run within the league to fifteen matches, so a snug win for Les Gones is the one final result that we will predict.

Our tipster companions are predicting underneath 3.5 targets.

> Click on right here to learn our full preview for this match