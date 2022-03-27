Sunday’s match recap: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Kevin Kissner (29) def. Corey Connors (36), 2-up

Whether it’s a dramatic comeback, a major win, or a back-and-forth fight, Kevin Kissner uses a variety of methods to get ahead in match play.

Kissner won the match 1-up after winning the last four holes against Adam Scott in Saturday’s Round of 16, overtaking Will Zalatoris from the get-go and cruised to 4 and 3 victories in the quarterfinals. Stage to face ball-striking maestro Corey Connors in the semifinals on Sunday morning.

In a close match, neither player led more than a 1-up, before going on to face local hero Scotty Schaeffler in Sunday afternoon’s final match, until Kissner’s birdie was held to win the closing hole and 2-up. did not accept to win. Every player has prior experience in a match…