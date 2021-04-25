Sunday’s Premier League predictions including Braga vs.

LATEST

Jesualdo Ferreira, now in charge of Boavista, pictured in March 2020

Sports activities Mole gives rating predictions for all of Sunday’s Primeira Liga fixtures, together with Braga vs. Sporting Lisbon.

© Reuters

Good view welcome Maritimo to the Estadio do Bessa on Sunday in a vital sport on the backside of the Primeira Liga desk.

Maritimo at the moment occupy the relegation playoff place, simply two factors above the drop zone, whereas the guests sit in fifteenth spot, with one level between themselves and Sunday’s opponents within the backside three.

We are saying: Boavista 1-1 Maritimo

With a loss being extraordinarily damaging to both aspect, we see this being a cagey encounter between two groups who’ve improved in latest weeks.

On this event, we can not separate the perimeters and count on them each to accept a draw, reasonably than risking defeat.

Our tipster companions are predicting beneath 3.5 objectives.

Miguel Cardoso, now in charge of Rio Ave, pictured in 2018© Reuters

Rio Ave and Pacos Ferreira lock horns on the Estadio dos Arcos on Sunday, with each side seeking to finish poor runs of kind.

The hosts have fallen worryingly near the underside three of the Primeira Liga desk after a six-game winless run, whereas their guests have now misplaced their final 4 matches within the prime flight.

We are saying: Rio Ave 2-1 Pacos de Ferreira

Either side come into this sport in poor runs of kind, and the tie might positively go both approach.

On this event, we see Rio Ave breaking their winless run, as their requirement for a win grows bigger and their scenario on the backside of the desk worsens, we count on Cardoso to galvanise his aspect and encourage them to a vital victory.

Our tipster companions are predicting beneath 3.5 objectives.

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim pictured in October 2020© Reuters

Sporting Lisbon will look to return to profitable methods to strengthen their place on the prime of the Primeira Liga desk on Sunday, after they journey to tackle Braga.

After a poor run of kind, the hosts picked up an vital 2-1 victory over Boavista final trip, whereas the league leaders drew 2-2 with Belenenses in dramatic vogue.

We are saying: Braga 1-1 Sporting Lisbon

Either side come into this sport of their largest patches of inconsistency of the marketing campaign, and we see them sharing the factors on Sunday.

Whereas Braga received again to profitable methods final trip, their opponents are but to lose in league motion this season, however Sporting have additionally skilled considerably of a dip in kind by their very own requirements not too long ago.

Our tipster companions are predicting over 1.5 objectives.

