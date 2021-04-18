LATEST

Sunday’s Premier League predictions including Manchester

Fulham manager Scott Parker pictured on March 7, 2021

Sports activities Mole supplies rating predictions for each of Sunday’s Premier League fixtures – Arsenal vs. Fulham and Manchester United vs. Burnley.

Arsenal will likely be trying to make it three wins in a row in all competitions after they host London rivals Fulham within the Premier League on Sunday.

The Gunners have discovered a little bit of momentum at a key level within the season, whereas Fulham have misplaced 4 league video games in a row and are heading for relegation.

1 We are saying: Arsenal 2-0 Fulham
2 We are saying: Manchester United 1-0 Burnley

We are saying: Arsenal 2-0 Fulham

Arsenal lastly seem to have hit an excellent patch of kind because of back-to-back wins in all competitions, although not because the flip of the yr have they received three in a row.

Whereas Arteta will seemingly rotate his aspect on the again of Thursday’s journey to Prague, the Gunners ought to have greater than sufficient high quality to sentence Fulham to a fifth straight loss.

Our tipster companions are predicting a double probability guess on a house win or an away win.

Paul Pogba celebrates scoring for Manchester United against Burnley in the Premier League on January 12, 2021© Reuters

Manchester United may take one other main stride in direction of securing Champions League soccer subsequent season after they host Burnley at Outdated Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Purple Devils are 14 locations and 30 factors higher off than their guests within the Premier League desk, however have discovered the Clarets an unlikely bogey group on residence turf lately.

We are saying: Manchester United 1-0 Burnley

Burnley’s report at Outdated Trafford lately shouldn’t be ignored and they’re going to go into this sport extra assured of getting one thing from the sport than they is likely to be beneath regular circumstances.

Nonetheless, it’s tough to look previous a Man United group in good kind and with Champions League soccer subsequent season inside their grasp.

It might not be a basic, however we count on the house aspect to come back away with one other huge three factors.

Our tipster companions are predicting a house win.

