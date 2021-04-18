LATEST

Sunday's Premier League predictions including National vs.

Portimonense's Beto celebrates scoring their first goal in December 2020

Sports activities Mole supplies rating predictions for each of Sunday’s Primeira Liga fixtures, together with Nacional vs. Porto.

Famalicao will look to stretch their unbeaten run to 5 video games on Sunday, after they play host to Portimonense.

The house facet have moved as much as thirteenth spot within the Primeira Liga desk having picked up eight factors from their final 4 league outings, whereas Portimonense come into this sport having secured their first back-to-back victories of the season.

1 We are saying: Famalicao 1-1 Portimonense
2 We are saying: Nationwide 0-4 Porto

We are saying: Famalicao 1-1 Portimonense

With two sides coming into Sunday’s sport in encouraging runs of type, we see them sharing the factors on the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao.

Neither staff will wish to danger struggling a defeat which may put them again in peril, and we anticipate Anderson and Beto to every discover the web to earn a degree for his or her respective sides.

Our tipster companions are predicting a double probability guess on a house win or draw.

> Click on right here to learn our full preview for this match

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao pictured on April 7, 2021© Reuters

Porto will look to extend the strain on Sporting Lisbon on the high of the Primeira Liga desk on Saturday, after they make the journey to the Estadio da Madeira to tackle basement facet Nationwide.

Os Dragoes have saved themselves within the title race with 5 consecutive league wins, whereas the hosts have dropped to the underside of the league with eight straight defeats within the high flight.

We are saying: Nationwide 0-4 Porto

The contrasting type of the 2 sides doesn’t bode properly for Nacional, and we will solely see these traits persevering with with a dominant victory for Os Dragoes on Saturday.

Conceicao’s facet will know that they should preserve successful video games to pile the strain on Sporting Lisbon, and they need to dominate a Nacional facet who’re with out a level in eight video games.

Our tipster companions are predicting underneath 3.5 objectives.

> Click on right here to learn our full preview for this match

