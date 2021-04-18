LATEST

Sunday’s Serie A predictions including Napoli vs. Inter Milan

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic pictured on January 9, 2021

Sports activities Mole gives rating predictions for all of Sunday’s Serie A fixtures, together with Napoli vs. Inter Milan.

Second-placed AC Milan welcome mid-table Genoa to San Siro on Sunday, as they search to reverse the damaging residence run which has value them a shot on the Scudetto.

The Rossoneri bought their bid for a Champions League return again on observe final week, as they noticed off relegation-threatened Parma regardless of taking place to 10 males, whereas the Grifone slipped to defeat at outgoing champions Juventus.

We are saying: AC Milan 2-1 Genoa

Having seemingly stabilised since their Europa League exit final month, an overworked Milan squad are actually benefitting from the additional relaxation and time on the coaching floor loved by Inter throughout the previous few months.

Seven objectives of their final three video games means that their goalscoring points are at an finish they usually can now take the possibility to enhance a weak residence document with victory over fast-fading Genoa.

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic celebrates scoring against Inter Milan in February 2020© Reuters

Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio can be seeking to proceed their ascent up the Serie A desk after they host Filippo Inzaghi’s Benevento at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday afternoon.

The Biancocelesti have received 4 in a row within the league to maintain their European qualification hopes alive, whereas Benevento have received simply one in every of their final 14 matches.

We are saying: Lazio 3-1 Benevento

Objectives are typically scored when these sides meet, and there’s additionally the added narrative of the Inzaghi brothers going through off within the dugout, although Simone just lately examined optimistic for coronavirus and could also be absent this weekend.

Benevento held Lazio in December’s reverse fixture, they usually surprised Juventus final day out on their travels, however the hosts are in nice type and will get the job accomplished right here.

Duvan Zapata in action for Atalanta on October 4, 2020© Reuters

High-four rivals Atalanta BC and Juventus meet in an important conflict on Sunday, with three factors and a possible Champions League return at stake in Bergamo.

The pair – who each exited Europe on the last-16 stage this time period – now convene in Serie A forward of their Coppa Italia Closing subsequent month, when La Dea will play Juve on the iconic San Siro.

We are saying: Atalanta BC 2-2 Juventus

A mouthwatering encounter between two very completely different golf equipment now treading an analogous path ought to produce a handful of objectives on Sunday, as a draw does neither aspect any favours.

Naples, Lazio and Roma stay on the Coppa Italia finalists’ coat-tails within the race for the highest 4, so Atalanta’s unremitting dedication to assault may very well be met by a much less cautious Juventus outfit, who’re below much more strain to take the factors.

Nonetheless, the Previous Woman’s plentiful expertise must be sufficient to battle again for a share of the spoils, with each groups’ destiny to be determined deep into subsequent month.

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic pictured in January 2021© Reuters

A mid-table conflict between Bologna and Spice will happen on Saturday afternoon, with the hosts hoping to keep away from dropping three successive Serie A matches for the primary time since October.

The Rosseblu have misplaced 4 of their final six league video games, whereas the guests head to the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara having misplaced 5 of their final six top-flight matches on the highway.

We are saying: Bologna 2-2 Spezia

Each Bologna and Spezia will really feel {that a} victory on Saturday would all however affirm their top-flight standing for subsequent season.

Objectives are to be anticipated as the 2 groups have conceded a mixed 101 league objectives thus far this season, and one other entertaining draw may very well be on the playing cards on the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

Roma defender Chris Smalling pictured warming up on November 5, 2020© Reuters

After sealing a spot within the Europa League semi-finals in midweek, seventh-placed Roma journey north to fulfill a battling Torino aspect on Sunday, in search of to remain within the hunt for a European return subsequent season.

The hosts, in the meantime, have picked up seven factors from their final 4 video games to maintain their heads above water on the different finish of the Serie A standings.

We are saying: Torino 2-1 Roma

The fixed workload of midweek matches at excessive depth seems to be catching up with Roma this month, as they battle to salvage their Serie A marketing campaign amid a variety of drained legs and absences.

Contrastingly, much-improved Torino are build up a head of steam which can see them draw back from bother sooner moderately than later – and their newfound Belotti-Sanabria strike pairing is ready to be an integral issue.

Inter Milan's Matteo Darmian celebrates scoring against Cagliari on April 11, 2021© Reuters

Sunday night’s conventional curtain-closer to the Serie A weekend pits collectively champions-elect Inter Milan and Champions League-chasing Napoli at Stadio Diego Maradona, with each side in peak type.

The hosts come into the sport with 5 wins from their final six, whereas Antonio Conte’s unstoppable guests have put collectively an 11-match successful streak within the league, stretching again to January.

We are saying: Napoli 2-2 Inter Milan

Although the league leaders have rattled off 11 straight successes in Serie A – and will set a brand new top-flight document in the event that they proceed that run till the tip of the season – Napoli have proved a tricky nut to crack in current weeks.

Because the Azzurri haven’t been crushed on residence turf for 3 months, they’ll use a powerful array of attacking choices to show possession into objectives. Inter, although, care little about protecting the ball and are ruthless on the counter, so will certainly strike again in form.

