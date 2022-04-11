Sunderland Easter Week Weather Forecast: It’s going to get worse before it gets better

According to the Meteorological Department, today, Monday, April 11, it will be cloudy but most of the day will be dry.

Heavy showers are likely to occur for some time in the afternoon, but an outbreak of rain is likely to spread to the north later and will move particularly vigorously around the coast.

The maximum temperature of the city is set at 9C, but with strong wind it will feel like 4C.

Tonight it will be cloudy, the rain will lighten and it will be cloudy before eventually clearing to the north. Winds will gradually ease over most parts of Northeast, but will remain foggy over the coast. Minimum temperature 8C.