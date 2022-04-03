Sunderland’s clean sheets provide a platform for play-offs, says Alex Nilo

According to Alex Neal, Sunderland’s new defensive fortitude has given the Black Cats a platform for their play-off challenge. Yesterday’s 1–0 win against Gillingham at the Stadium of Light saw the Wearsiders keep their fifth clean sheet in six games, managing just one shut-out in the first ten games down that sequence.

Neil took over in February, inheriting a side that had kept only nine clean sheets in the league throughout the season, and he immediately set out to improve that figure and Sunderland’s name now stands at 14. “It was something that needed fixing,” said Neil, whose team is now unbeaten in seven games.

“When I first came I talked about it a lot because there were statistics, it wasn’t an opinion, it was a fact. I think what we’ve got now is a real platform to move on.” ..