Sunderland’s patience pays off with Alex Neal insisting they deserve their win against Gillingham

Sunderland is late to see Gillingham – but Alex Neal insists the Black Cats fully deserve their win. The Wearsiders looked to be heading for a second straight goalless draw as Giles stood firm, but substitute Nathan Broadhead broke his resistance in the 95th minute to score the deciding goal.

Sunderland were always in charge against the struggling Giles, with the statistics showing their dominance. But it would have been of little consolation if Neil’s men allowed two more points to slip through their fingers in the race for the play-offs.

As it was, the win brought them back into sixth place and once again reached the play-off spot, with six games to go. “I don’t think it was really much more than we deserved,” Neil said.